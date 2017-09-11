Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Port, Transport
Klaipeda's outer port could cost up to EUR 1.1 bln – study
Andrius
Jarzemskis, head of Smart
Continent LT, a consultancy which drafted the study, says the price will
depend on the chosen location.
"Looking comprehensively, based on the cost-benefit ratio, the
Melnrage option is almost twice as beneficial and more than 540 mln euros
cheaper. Moreover, speaking of the Butinge version, it would be difficult to
implement a project of that scale in this area. The Butinge alternative is just
550 meters away from the Lithuanian-Latvian border and is also within the
Butinge geomorphological reserve, and that makes the development of this area
even more complicated," Jarsemskis was quoted as saying in a statement.
Smart Continent LT
specialists say it would cost 619 mln euros to build an outer port in Melnrage,
compared to 1.163 bln euros near Butinge.
Following this study, the Port of Klaipeda plans to ask the government to
recognize the outer port project as very important to Lithuania's economy.
