Lithuania's Apranga posts EUR 120.2 mln in turnover in H1

One of the largest clothing retailers in the Baltic states, Apranga, part of the MG Baltic business group, posted EUR 120.2 mln (including VAT) in turnover in January-July 2018, up 1.7% year-on-year, informs LETA/BNS.

In the first six months of this year Apranga’s turnover in Latvia increased by 0.6%, in Lithuania it was up 1.1%, and Estonia it rose 4.9%.





In July alone, the company's turnover was flat year-on-year at EUR 19 mln.





Currently, Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores (110 in Lithuania, 43 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84,200 square meters, or by 0.2% less than a year ago.