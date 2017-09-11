Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Passenger cars, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 01.08.2018, 13:38
Taxify begins operating in Liepaja
From today, there will be licensed Taxify
taxis operating in and around the city of Liepaja.
The standard boarding fare is EUR 0.99, while the price per kilometer is
EUR 0.49, while the waiting time in EUR 0.15 per minute. The company will also
have dynamic tariffs during periods of high demand.
Taxify will
offer clients a 25% discount on their first five rides in Liepaja until the end
of August.
Taxify head in
Latvia Karlis Kezberis explains that the company's clients in Riga
continue to grow each month, and that entering new markets in Latvia's region
is a logical next step.
Taxify is a transport
technology company founded in 2013 which develops a global mobile transport
platform. It operates cities in 25 different countries, including Latvia, and
mediates tens of millions of rides.
