Taxify begins operating in Liepaja

The Estonia-based taxi-hailing platform Taxify, operating also in Latvia, will begin working in Liepaja from today, August 1, 2018, informs LETA.

From today, there will be licensed Taxify taxis operating in and around the city of Liepaja.





The standard boarding fare is EUR 0.99, while the price per kilometer is EUR 0.49, while the waiting time in EUR 0.15 per minute. The company will also have dynamic tariffs during periods of high demand.





Taxify will offer clients a 25% discount on their first five rides in Liepaja until the end of August.





Taxify head in Latvia Karlis Kezberis explains that the company's clients in Riga continue to grow each month, and that entering new markets in Latvia's region is a logical next step.





Taxify is a transport technology company founded in 2013 which develops a global mobile transport platform. It operates cities in 25 different countries, including Latvia, and mediates tens of millions of rides.