Wednesday, 01.08.2018, 11:39
airBaltic improves hand luggage size allowance
Martin
Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “This is a
significant step in our strategy of improving overall customer experience. We
are introducing an all-Airbus A220-300
fleet, known for its improved travel experience, and the decision to increase
hand luggage size complements that.”
airBaltic has 21
codeshare partners, allowing passengers to conveniently travel to almost any
destination in the world. The new cabin bag size introduced is among the most
popular sizes of our global codeshare partners. The same luggage size allowance
is also used by such codeshare partners of airBaltic
as Air France, KLM and Alitalia.
On airBaltic flights, each
passenger is allowed to carry on board one cabin bag (55x40x23 centimetres) and
one personal item (30x40x10 centimetres). The combined weight of both items
cannot exceed 8 kilograms.
“Our passengers have stated that they appreciate the level of service
onboard, our punctuality as well as the easy flight selection and booking
process,” Gauss added.
Recently airBaltic also launched an improved cabin with new, modern and comfortable
seats on its latest two Airbus
A220-300 aircraft. Passengers will benefit from such additional improvements as
more legroom, new pockets behind the seats for magazines, hangers next to the
seat for jackets. All airBaltic Airbus
A220-300 aircraft will get the improved seats.
In order to make the travel experience even more enjoyable, many
passengers of airBaltic choose among
such popular ancillary services as seat reservation, checked luggage or
pre-ordered meal. Passengers can choose from a variety of more than 70 meal
options onto their virtual tray up to an hour before their departure from Riga.
airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the Latvian
airline connecting the Baltic region with 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle
East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a
joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is
the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds
around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft
Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic
fleet consists of 33 aircraft – 10 Airbus
A220-300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft. airBaltic has received numerous
international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in
reshaping its business.
