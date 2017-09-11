airBaltic improves hand luggage size allowance

The Latvian airline airBaltic today has announced it has increased the size of the cabin bag each passenger is allowed to carry on board. The cabin bag can now reach 55x40x23 centimetres and is effective from August 1, 2018.

Martin Gauss, CEO of airBaltic: “This is a significant step in our strategy of improving overall customer experience. We are introducing an all-Airbus A220-300 fleet, known for its improved travel experience, and the decision to increase hand luggage size complements that.”





airBaltic has 21 codeshare partners, allowing passengers to conveniently travel to almost any destination in the world. The new cabin bag size introduced is among the most popular sizes of our global codeshare partners. The same luggage size allowance is also used by such codeshare partners of airBaltic as Air France, KLM and Alitalia.





On airBaltic flights, each passenger is allowed to carry on board one cabin bag (55x40x23 centimetres) and one personal item (30x40x10 centimetres). The combined weight of both items cannot exceed 8 kilograms.





“Our passengers have stated that they appreciate the level of service onboard, our punctuality as well as the easy flight selection and booking process,” Gauss added.





Recently airBaltic also launched an improved cabin with new, modern and comfortable seats on its latest two Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Passengers will benefit from such additional improvements as more legroom, new pockets behind the seats for magazines, hangers next to the seat for jackets. All airBaltic Airbus A220-300 aircraft will get the improved seats.





In order to make the travel experience even more enjoyable, many passengers of airBaltic choose among such popular ancillary services as seat reservation, checked luggage or pre-ordered meal. Passengers can choose from a variety of more than 70 meal options onto their virtual tray up to an hour before their departure from Riga.





airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the Latvian airline connecting the Baltic region with 70 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 33 aircraft – 10 Airbus A220-300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business.