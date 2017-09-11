Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 15:30
Lithuania's Klaipedos Nafta lifts Jan-Jun net profit 38% to EUR 10.2 mln
Revenue for the six months edged up by 0.8% y-o-y to 52.739 mln
euros, the company, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq
Vilnius stock exchange said in its first-half performance report.
EBITDA rose by 13.3% to 17.229 mln euros and the EBITDA
margin was up by 3.6 percentage points to 32.7%.
Oil product loadings at the Klaipeda and Subacius oil
terminals increased by 10.2% to 3.59 mln tons. The oil terminals' net
profits surged by 46% to 7.5 mln euros as revenue went up by 15.2% to 20 mln
euros.
Klaipedos Nafta
said the growth in loadings was mainly due to an increased flow of oil products
from Belarus and an increased cargo turnover at its tank truck loading
station.
First-half LNG regasification and reloading volumes
dropped by 7.2% to 4.5 mln megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas. The LNG terminals'
revenue declined by 7.2% to 32.46 mln euros, but net profits were up by
6.5% to 3.3 mln euros.
The state owns 72.32% of shares in Klaipedos Nafta, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the
Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, and Achemos
Grupe holds a 10.29% stake.
- 31.07.2018 Klaipeda outer port plans worry local residents
- 31.07.2018 Estonian cinema chain set to enter Lithuania
- 31.07.2018 GET Baltic announces first LNG auction
- 31.07.2018 Lithuanian energy group Lietuvos Energija's Jan-Jun revenue up 16%
- 31.07.2018 Scania Latvija в 2017 году увеличила оборот и прибыль
- 31.07.2018 Прибыль Klaipedos nafta увеличилась на 38%
- 31.07.2018 Wizz Air сократит полёты из Литвы
- 31.07.2018 Оборот латвийского ИТ-предприятия Mikrotiks в 2017 году вырос на 12,7%
- 31.07.2018 Виноградари добиваются включения Литвы в список стран-производителей вина
- 31.07.2018 Yandex.Taxi готова к любым проверкам в Литве