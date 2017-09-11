Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Tuesday, 31.07.2018
Estonian cinema chain set to enter Lithuania
BC, Tallinn, 31.07.2018.
Apollo Cinemas, an Estonian company that owns a chain of restaurants, cafes, book stores and movie theaters, is likely to open a move theater in a shopping mall planned to be built in Pilaite, a neighborhood of Vilnius, accordgin to the business daily Verslo Zinios informed LETA/BNS.
Ogmios Group has
reached a deal with the Estonian cinema theater operator Apollo. The group is currently waiting for the building permit
for the planned four-story mall in Pilaite.
