Estonian cinema chain set to enter Lithuania

Apollo Cinemas, an Estonian company that owns a chain of restaurants, cafes, book stores and movie theaters, is likely to open a move theater in a shopping mall planned to be built in Pilaite, a neighborhood of Vilnius, accordgin to the business daily Verslo Zinios informed LETA/BNS.

Ogmios Group has reached a deal with the Estonian cinema theater operator Apollo. The group is currently waiting for the building permit for the planned four-story mall in Pilaite.  




