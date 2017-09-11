Energy, Energy Market, Good for Business, Lithuania

Lithuanian energy group Lietuvos Energija's Jan-Jun revenue up 16%

Lithuania's state-owned energy group Lietuvos Energija (Lithuanian Energy) reported on Tuesday 626 mln euros in revenue for January through June 2018, up 16.1% from 539 mln euros a year earlier, informed LETA/BNS.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months rose by 2.8% y-o-y to 123.6 mln euros, Lietuvos Energija, which is 100% owned by the state, said in a stock exchange release.


The group includes Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius (Energy Distribution Operator, or ESO), Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas (Lithuanian Gas Supply), Litgas, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba (Lithuanian Energy Production) and other companies.

 




