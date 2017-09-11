Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Turnover of Balticovo egg producer grows 17.3% in 2017
Last year the company produced 686 mln eggs, which is by 18 mln
more than a year ago.
Export last year reached 63% of the company’s turnover.
"The 2017 successful results were ensured by a number
of significant factors. Last year the company’s turnover increased by 17.3 % y-o-y,
we produced by 18 mln more eggs,” said the company’s board member Toms Auskaps.
The results were also influenced by the unexpected deficit
of eggs in Europe and outside Europe by news about presence of potentially
harmful insecticide fipronil in Dutch and Belgian eggs. As a result, thousands
of eggs were recalled from stores in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany,
Switzerland and Sweden, prices of eggs in bourses increased.
The Latvian Food and Veterinary Service confirmed that no
traces of fipronil can be found in Balticovo
eggs.
In 2016 Balticovo
generated EUR 44.589 mln in sales and earned EUR 2.713 mln in profit.
The largest shareholder in Balticovo is BCO company with 95.42%.
