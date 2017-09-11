Good for Business, Industry, Internet, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
Sales of Latvian IT company Mikrotikls up 12.7% in 2017
Sales of Latvian IT company Mikrotikls in 2017 reached EUR 251.623 mln, up 12.7% from a year ago, while its profit shrank 34.7% to EUR 43.256 mln, according to Firmas.lv business database reported LETA,
The company’s revenue from sales of data communication
equipment in the EU and third countries reached EUR 238.547 mln, while revenue
in the domestic market reached EUR 4.959 mln, and revenue from sale of software
and services in the EU and the third countries reached EUR 753,289.
The company’s largest markets in the EU were Poland, the
Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary and Lithuania. The largest
markets in the third countries were the US, the United Arab Emirates, Russia,
India, South Africa, Thailand and Argentina.
In 2016, Mikrotikls
made a profit of EUR 66.241 mln on a turnover of EUR 223.285 mln.
Founded in 1996, Mikrotikls
is owned fifty-fifty by Latvian citizen Arnis
Riekstins and U.S. citizen John
Tully
