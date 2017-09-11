Analytics, Baltic Export, Good for Business, Internet, Latvia, Technology, Telecomunications
Exports of Latvian ICT services up 23% in Q1
The association’s president Signe Balina said that the export growth in the ICT sector was an
indication of the companies’ strong innovation and export capacity. “The fact
that in the first quarter of this year export volumes reached EUR 170 mln as
compared to EUR 138 mln in the first quarter of last year shows that the
sector’s companies have been operating in foreign markets, successfully
competing on a global scale and developing solutions with high value added,”
Balina said.
The growth has also been reflected in the State Revenue
Service’s data, as budget revenue generated by the ICT sector totaled EUR 132.9
mln in the first quarter of 2018, rising by 16% against the same period a year
ago.
According to the Revenue Service’s data, the number of
taxpayers in the ICT sector increased by 2.4% y-o-y, while the number of
employees working in the sector rose 4.4% to 32,700 in the first quarter of
2018.
