Exports of Latvian ICT services up 23% in Q1

During the first quarter of 2018 Latvian ICT services providers increased exports by 23 % against the same period last year, representatives of the Latvian Information and Communications Technology Association told BC.

The association’s president Signe Balina said that the export growth in the ICT sector was an indication of the companies’ strong innovation and export capacity. “The fact that in the first quarter of this year export volumes reached EUR 170 mln as compared to EUR 138 mln in the first quarter of last year shows that the sector’s companies have been operating in foreign markets, successfully competing on a global scale and developing solutions with high value added,” Balina said.





The growth has also been reflected in the State Revenue Service’s data, as budget revenue generated by the ICT sector totaled EUR 132.9 mln in the first quarter of 2018, rising by 16% against the same period a year ago.





According to the Revenue Service’s data, the number of taxpayers in the ICT sector increased by 2.4% y-o-y, while the number of employees working in the sector rose 4.4% to 32,700 in the first quarter of 2018.