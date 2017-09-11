Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic Shows Record Revenue in H1 2018
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “For
the last few years airBaltic has been showing very strong results, gradually growing the
scale of our operations. This year we forecast the operational result higher
than previous year. Still, we have to keep in mind such macroeconomic factors
as oil price or US dollar exchange rate that might influence the overall
situation.”
“With the company’s new business plan Destination 2025 airBaltic will continue double-digit growth. By adding more direct
flights from all three Baltic capitals, airBaltic will remain the clear number one airline in the Baltic
region,” Gauss added.
On May 28,
2018, airBaltic announced a firm purchase agreement for the
sale and purchase of 30 Airbus A220-300
aircraft with options for an additional 30 aircraft of the same type. The order
complements the existing order of 20 A220-300
aircraft and forms the backbone of the new
airBaltic’s business plan Destination
2025 that builds on the successful progress of
the current airline’s business plan Horizon
2021, which has laid the groundwork for future expansion.
airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga,
Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient
connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe,
Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2018, airBaltic has introduced eight new destinations from Riga to
Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty as well as Sochi and
Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic
launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and London.
