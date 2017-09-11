Good for Business, Latvia

Smits/Samoilovs win gold at U-22 European Beach Volleyball Championship in Jurmala

Latvian beach volleyball duo of Kristaps Smits and Mihails Samoilovs on Sunday won the gold at the U-22 European Beach Volleyball Championship in Jurmala's Majori, reported LETA/BNS.

In the final match, the Latvians beat Spain's Alejandro Huerta Pastor and Javier Huerta Pastor 2-0 (21:13, 21:19).


Lithuanians Patrikas Stankevicius and Audrius Knasas placed third by defeating Denis Shekunov and Dmitrii Veretiuk (Russia) 2-0 (21:19, 21:12) in the bronze-medal game.


In the semifinal matches, Smits and Samoilovs beat Shekunov/Veretiuk 2-1 (21:19, 16:21, 15:11), while the Pastor brothers defeated Stankevicius/Knasas 2-0 (22:20, 21:18).


Last year, Smits and Samoilovs won bronze medals at the U-21 championship.





