Smits/Samoilovs win gold at U-22 European Beach Volleyball Championship in Jurmala

In the final match, the Latvians beat Spain's Alejandro Huerta Pastor and Javier Huerta Pastor 2-0 (21:13, 21:19).





Lithuanians Patrikas Stankevicius and Audrius Knasas placed third by defeating Denis Shekunov and Dmitrii Veretiuk (Russia) 2-0 (21:19, 21:12) in the bronze-medal game.





In the semifinal matches, Smits and Samoilovs beat Shekunov/Veretiuk 2-1 (21:19, 16:21, 15:11), while the Pastor brothers defeated Stankevicius/Knasas 2-0 (22:20, 21:18).





Last year, Smits and Samoilovs won bronze medals at the U-21 championship.



