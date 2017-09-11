Airport, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
Liepaja Airport has handled over 5,000 passengers in 2018
Sesks said that passenger numbers at Liepaja Airport had
beaten forecasts. "This is not a high number compared to large airports,
but the number of passengers and flights tend to grow," Sesks said, noting
that the pilot academy opened by Latvia's airBaltic national carrier has also
been playing a role. "Three new, specialized aircraft have just arrived
and the training of the first 12 students is under way. Flights can be heard
over Liepaja on a regular basis," the mayor said.
"On Wednesday, a comparatively large plane - Boeing
737-300 with 150 passengers on board - landed in Liepaja. These are already
large aircraft that the airport can handle after the reconstruction,"
Sesks said, indicating that infrastructure development is now paying off.
