Liepaja Airport has handled over 5,000 passengers in 2018

Liepaja Airport in southwestern Latvia has handled over 5,000 regional flights passengers so far this year, prompting discussions about raising the number of flights, Liepaja mayor Uldis Sesks said in an interview with Rietumu Radio station, citing LETA.

Sesks said that passenger numbers at Liepaja Airport had beaten forecasts. "This is not a high number compared to large airports, but the number of passengers and flights tend to grow," Sesks said, noting that the pilot academy opened by Latvia's airBaltic national carrier has also been playing a role. "Three new, specialized aircraft have just arrived and the training of the first 12 students is under way. Flights can be heard over Liepaja on a regular basis," the mayor said.





"On Wednesday, a comparatively large plane - Boeing 737-300 with 150 passengers on board - landed in Liepaja. These are already large aircraft that the airport can handle after the reconstruction," Sesks said, indicating that infrastructure development is now paying off.