Latvian, Estonian markets push Lithuania's ABC Data Lietuva forward

ABC Data Lietuva, a Lithuanian company controlled by Warsaw-listed Polish computer hardware and consumer electronics wholesaler ABC Data, posted 56.696 mln euros in revenue last year, up 7.5% from 52.754 mln euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

The company's turnover in Lithuania dropped 2.1% to 26.7 mln euros, but grew 14.5% to 17.1 mln euros in Latvia, increased 22.2% to 12.9 mln euros in Estonia and was up 2.8% to 3.9 mln euros in Poland, according to the company's 2017 report submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





The company's net profits plummeted 42.5% to 246,000 euros, and ABC Data Lietuva plans to spend it all on dividends.