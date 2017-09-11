Baltic, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.07.2018, 17:31
Latvian, Estonian markets push Lithuania's ABC Data Lietuva forward
BC, Vilniaus, 27.07.2018.Print version
ABC Data Lietuva, a Lithuanian company controlled by Warsaw-listed Polish computer hardware and consumer electronics wholesaler ABC Data, posted 56.696 mln euros in revenue last year, up 7.5% from 52.754 mln euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.
The company's turnover in Lithuania dropped 2.1% to 26.7 mln euros, but
grew 14.5% to 17.1 mln euros in Latvia, increased 22.2% to 12.9 mln euros in
Estonia and was up 2.8% to 3.9 mln euros in Poland, according to the company's
2017 report submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
The company's net profits plummeted 42.5% to 246,000 euros, and ABC Data Lietuva plans to spend it all
on dividends.
Other articles:
- 27.07.2018 Financial results of Liepajas Autobusu Parks bus company improve in 2017
- 27.07.2018 Number of counterfeit banknotes, coins remains low in Latvia – central bank
- 27.07.2018 Constitutional Court to hear complaint about language reform in Latvia's minority schools
- 27.07.2018 Latvian financial institutions earn EUR 132.1 mln in H1
- 27.07.2018 Work group not to agree on liquidation of MPC system but work on renewing sector's reputation - expert
- 27.07.2018 H1 profit of Apranga clothing retailer down 50%
- 27.07.2018 КС Латвии возбудил дело о конституционности полного перевода обучения на латышский язык
- 27.07.2018 Выручка Lidl Lietuva выросла на 80%
- 27.07.2018 Рост рынка бумаги в Европе принёс Roquette Amilina большую прибыль
- 27.07.2018 806 тыс. латвийцев подали годовые декларации о доходах