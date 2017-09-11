Business, Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.07.2018, 12:50
EUR 246 mln invested in Estonian startups in H1
Estonian startups created 388 new jobs in the first six months of 2018,
which is 27% more than in the same period last year. Estonia's 550 startups
paid nearly 21 mln euros of labor taxes during the period, which is 25% more
than in the same period in 2017, the state-owned financial institution Kredex said.
While in 2017 the revenue of Estonian startups totaled 275 mln euros, by
the end of June 55% of this goal had been met, therefore the total revenue of
startups has increased by 11% compared to the first half of 2017.
"A total of 15 transactions have been made this year, which means
that the average size of a transactions is 16.3 mln euros. Last year the
average size of a deal was 6.8 mln euros and in preceding years it was between
1 mln and 2.5 mln euros," head of Startup
Estonia Maarika Truu said, adding that 2018 is expected to be a
record year for investments in Estonian startups.
The biggest investment, 150 mln euros, was made in Taxify by the German car company Daimler. "We will use the investment to develop our technology
and expand it, mainly in Europe and Africa," Taxify CEO Markus Villig said.
As a result of this investment, Taxify
became another Estonian so-called unicorn – a company worth more than one
billion dollars. Estonia now has four unicorns – Skype, Playtech, Transferwise, Taxify – which makes Estonia the country with the biggest number of
unicorns per capita.
