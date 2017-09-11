Viktors Bolbats takes up the post of a Co-chair of the Strategic Development Committee of the Financial Sector Association

The Chairperson of the Management Board of Baltic International Bank Viktors Bolbats has been appointed as a Co-chair of the Strategic Development Committee of the Financial Sector Association (formerly known as the Association of Latvian Commercial Banks) with effect from 12 July 2018.

Viktors Bolbats. Press photo.

„During the past few years, Latvia’s banking sector has had to tackle multiple challenges. The essential factor spurring sustainable development is a well-thought-out growth of every single bank, coupled with a smart strategy to be pursued by the entire financial sector. I firmly believe that it is crucial to build synergy between the big financial-market players and smaller-scale and niche banks which share similar values, are committed to the same business principles, and produce the supporting effect. At the newly-appointed Co-chair, I want to make my own contribution. I’m strongly determined to search for and find effective mechanisms of repairing the reputation of Latvia’s financial sector internationally and of creating a new economic value added for the country,” Viktors Bolbats says.

The objectives of the Strategic Development Committee are to establish a common vision regarding the development strategy of Latvia’s financial sector and to encourage constructive public discussion concerning the role and the future of the sector.





Other Co-chairs who share responsibility with Viktors Bolbats are the Chairperson of the Board of SEB banka Ieva Tetere and Member of the Board of Citadele Bank on strategy issues Vladislavs Mironovs.