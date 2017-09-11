IT company MERA to open branch in Vilnius

MERA, a Russian-capital software services provider, has announced plans to open a branch in Vilnius. Over the course of several years, the company plans to employ over 200 software engineering professionals, informs LETA/BNS.

"The strategic location of the new office will give us an advantage to better communicate with our customers from Scandinavian countries, Germany, and France and an opportunity to establish new business contacts in the region," MERA CEO Alex Bogachek says.





Established in Rusia 30 years ago, MERA operates its R&D centres in Sebia and Russia and gas sales offices in the United States. MERA is well known for collaboration with leading universities and students in many forms.





According to the Lithuanian investment-promoting agency Investuok Lietuvoje (Invest Lithuania), Zurich-headquartered MERA has more than 1500 employees worldwide, with clients ranging from car producers to fintech companies.