Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Russia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 16:35
IT company MERA to open branch in Vilnius
BC, Vilniaus, 26.07.2018.Print version
MERA, a Russian-capital software services provider, has announced plans to open a branch in Vilnius. Over the course of several years, the company plans to employ over 200 software engineering professionals, informs LETA/BNS.
"The strategic location of the new office will give us an advantage
to better communicate with our customers from Scandinavian countries, Germany,
and France and an opportunity to establish new business contacts in the
region," MERA CEO Alex Bogachek says.
Established in Rusia 30 years ago, MERA operates its R&D centres in
Sebia and Russia and gas sales offices in the United States. MERA is well known
for collaboration with leading universities and students in many forms.
According to the Lithuanian investment-promoting agency Investuok
Lietuvoje (Invest Lithuania), Zurich-headquartered MERA has more than 1500
employees worldwide, with clients ranging from car producers to fintech
companies.
Other articles:
- 26.07.2018 Sawmill Kurekss achieves 3% increase in turnover
- 26.07.2018 Lithuanian Railways to pay EUR 34 mln in dividends to state
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Maxima Grupe gets permission to issue intl bonds
- 26.07.2018 Latvian Economics Ministry annuls MPC licenses of two more cogeneration power plants
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba looking for Akropolis' buyers – sources
- 26.07.2018 В Зиепниеккалнсе будет построен торговый центр Rimi Aleja
- 26.07.2018 В июне 2018 года в Эстонии произведено электроэнергии на 20% меньше прошлогоднего
- 26.07.2018 Объемы добычи полезных ископаемых в Эстонии в 2017 году превысили среднегодовые показатели за последние пять лет
- 26.07.2018 Эстонский департамент по конкуренции утвердил покупку 1A Group предприятием Kesko Senukai Lithuania
- 26.07.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai выплатит государству 34 млн. евро дивидендов