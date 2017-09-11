Swedbank, SEB loan EUR 185 mln to Euroapotheca

Swedbank and SEB, the two largest commercial banks operating in Lithuania, have issued a loan of 185 mln euros to Euroapotheca, the operator of a pharmacy chain, indirectly controlled by Nerijus Numavicius, informs LETA/BNS.

Swedbank, which organized the syndicated loan, loaned 50 mln euros and another 42.5 mln euros were loaned by Sweden's Swedbank. Lithuania's SEB will loan 50 mln euros and Sweden's SEB 42.5 mln euros.





Euroapotheca will use the money to fund foreign investment and refinance the shareholder's loans. Euroapotheca bought almost 350 pharmacies in Sweden and 24 pharmacies in Estonia for over 300 mln euros.