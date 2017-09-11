Banks, Financial Services, Good for Business, Lithuania, Loan, Medicine, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 13:19
Swedbank, SEB loan EUR 185 mln to Euroapotheca
BC, Vilniaus, 26.07.2018.Print version
Swedbank and SEB, the two largest commercial banks operating in Lithuania, have issued a loan of 185 mln euros to Euroapotheca, the operator of a pharmacy chain, indirectly controlled by Nerijus Numavicius, informs LETA/BNS.
Swedbank, which organized the syndicated loan, loaned
50 mln euros and another 42.5 mln euros were loaned by Sweden's Swedbank. Lithuania's SEB will loan 50 mln
euros and Sweden's SEB 42.5 mln euros.
Euroapotheca will use the money to fund foreign investment
and refinance the shareholder's loans. Euroapotheca
bought almost 350 pharmacies in Sweden and 24 pharmacies in Estonia for over
300 mln euros.
Other articles:
- 26.07.2018 Эстонский департамент по конкуренции утвердил покупку 1A Group предприятием Kesko Senukai Lithuania
- 26.07.2018 Lietuvos gelezinkeliai выплатит государству 34 млн. евро дивидендов
- 26.07.2018 Swedbank и SEB предоставляют Euroapotheca кредит в 185 млн. евро
- 26.07.2018 Konekesko Latvija machinery distributor raises turnover 27.8% in 2017
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba gets permission to buy Estonia's Bauhof
- 26.07.2018 Vilniaus prekyba приобретет эстонскую Bauhof
- 26.07.2018 В Эстонии открывается Вильяндиский фольк-фестиваль
- 25.07.2018 Жители Эстонии совершали во втором квартале по 24 карточных платежа в месяц
- 25.07.2018 Food Union достиг крупнейших объемов продажи мороженого зa пять лет
- 25.07.2018 В Риге открылся Торговый дом Азербайджана