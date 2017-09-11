Konekesko Latvija machinery distributor raises turnover 27.8% in 2017

Konekesko Latvija, a Finnish-owned Latvian distributor of agricultural machinery, turned over EUR 49.291 mln in 2017, which was a 27.8% increase against a year before, while the company’s profit expanded 57.1% to EUR 1.86 mln, informs LETA.

Photo: konekesko.com

The company’s management said that last year Konekesko Latvija increased sales revenue by 28% against 2016. Sales of agricultural machinery grew 36% year-on-year thanks to the availability of EU funding to Latvia’s farmers.





Last year, Konekesko Latvija cut administrative costs by 10% from 2016, ensuring a pre-tax profit in the amount of 5% of net turnover.





Given the overall economic and market situation, Konekesko Latvija does not expect its sales to grow much in 2018.





Konekesko Latvija closed 2016 with EUR 38.555 mln in turnover, down 7.8% from a year before, while its profit dropped 21.6% to EUR 1.184 mln.





Founded in 1999, Konekesko Latvija is a Latvian subsidiary of the Finnish group Konekesko Oy that sells agricultural machinery and grain.