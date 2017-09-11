Baltic, Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba gets permission to buy Estonia's Bauhof
The Estonian Competition Authority allowed Lithuanian company Vilniaus Prekyba, operating Ermitazas, a DIY store chain operated, to acquire Estonia's Bauhof DIY chain with 13 stores, informs LETA/BNS.
Vilniaus Prekyba's
subsidiary Ermi Group signed a sales
and purchase contract with the Bauhof's
owner MyInvest Estonia in June.
"Entering a foreign market, we wanted to find the best partner and
chose Bauhof after seeing its huge
potential. It's a solid and well-operating organization," Ermi Group's director Marijus
Krisciunas said.
The Bauhof brand will not be
changed. Ermitazas has nine stores in
Lithuania, with three new set to be opened later this year.
According to the statement, Bauhof
is a leader on the Estonian market of construction materials. Its turnover
stood at 97 mln euros last year, and net profits was 3.1 mln euros.
Ermitazas earned
2.2 mln euros in profits last year. And its turnover stood at 85.7 mln euros.
