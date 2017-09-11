Sales of construction company Arcers grow 2.15 times

Latvian construction company Arcers last year generated EUR 59.19 mln in sales, up 2.15 times from 2016, and earned EUR 1.142 mln in profit, which is by 17.8% more than in 2016, informs LETA.

The company’s profit after taxes reached EUR 4.142 mln, but EUR 3 mln were paid in extraordinary dividends.





Arcers representatives told earlier that last year’s turnover was the biggest in the company’s history.





“There are significant fluctuation in construction volumes and cost in the sector, and the biggest challenge will be shortage of workforce that may not leave a negative impact on the quality, said Arcers board chairman Janis Markulis.





In 2016 Arcers generated EUR 27.49 mln in sales and earned EUR 969,129 in profit.

Arcers, registered in 1992, is one of Latvia’s leading construction firms. Arcers is part of a multi-branch holding and is fully owned by Nule 17, which in turn belongs to UGN.