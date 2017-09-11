Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Sales of construction company Arcers grow 2.15 times
Latvian construction company Arcers last year generated EUR 59.19 mln in sales, up 2.15 times from 2016, and earned EUR 1.142 mln in profit, which is by 17.8% more than in 2016, informs LETA.
The company’s profit after taxes reached EUR 4.142 mln, but EUR 3 mln
were paid in extraordinary dividends.
Arcers
representatives told earlier that last year’s turnover was the biggest in the
company’s history.
“There are significant fluctuation in construction volumes and cost in
the sector, and the biggest challenge will be shortage of workforce that may
not leave a negative impact on the quality, said Arcers board chairman Janis Markulis.
In 2016 Arcers generated EUR
27.49 mln in sales and earned EUR 969,129 in profit.
Arcers,
registered in 1992, is one of Latvia’s leading construction firms. Arcers is part of a multi-branch holding
and is fully owned by Nule 17, which in turn belongs to UGN.
