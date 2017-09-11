Estonian energy group Adven to acquire district heating companies in Cesis and Valmiera

The Estonian energy group Adven on July 24 successfully completed the acquisition of district heating companies of the Latvian cities of Valmiera and Cesis from Energijas Risinajumi, thus entering the Latvian energy market for the first time, informs LETA/BNS.

"District heating investments are still at an early stage in Latvia and we will have the opportunity to share our experience in Estonia in increasing the share of renewable energy, renovating heat networks and increasing efficiency," Urmo Heinam, CEO of Adven Estonia and Latvia, said. According to Heinam, most of the heat networks in Estonia have by now been privatized, which is why the company reached northern Latvia in its search for growth possibilities.





"I am glad to hand over the heat generation companies of the cities of Valmiera and Cesis to an experienced and competent energy company like Adven. The Adven group has plans with a longer perspective for operating, developing and investing in the Latvian energy sector and this enables Energijas Risinajumi to focus on the development of waste handling, building management and large-scale energy projects and other projects," Guntars Kokorevics, owner of Energijas Risinajumi, said.





Adven, which manages 30 district heating networks in Estonia, wishes to establish a strong platform for expanding to Latvia and to start increasing its market share in the district heating and local energy solutions sector.





"We see great growth potential for offering professional energy services to the region's industrial companies and other business customers. When developing technical solutions we always use the technology and fuels most suitable for the individual customer," Heinam said.





"A company that operates well in its field of production does not have to be as successful in the construction and operation of a boiler plant -- this service can be successfully commissioned and Adven can offer a stable and affordable energy price. We believe that everyone should focus on their main activity and energy is our main expertise. When developing and investing in technical solutions, we always use the most suitable technology and fuels, taking into consideration the needs of each customer individually," Heinam said.





Adven Eesti is an Estonian heat producer, which operates in 18 district heating areas across the country. The company offers energy solutions in the industrial and service sector, provides heat to private and corporate customers and is active in the distribution and sales of natural gas. The company offers energy to approximately 160 industrial energy centers and 83 district heating energy centers and networks, the total power of which is approximately 1,900 megawatts.





SIA Cesu Siltumtikli is a district heating operator and heat producer in the city of Cesis producing and delivering heat to over half of the inhabitants in the city. AS Valmieras Energija is a heat producer located in the city of Valmiera and produces approximately 85% of the total heat consumed in Valmiera.