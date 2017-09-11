Energy, Energy Market, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia
Estonian energy group Adven to acquire district heating companies in Cesis and Valmiera
"District heating investments are still at an early stage in Latvia
and we will have the opportunity to share our experience in Estonia in
increasing the share of renewable energy, renovating heat networks and
increasing efficiency," Urmo Heinam, CEO of Adven Estonia and Latvia, said. According to Heinam, most of the
heat networks in Estonia have by now been privatized, which is why the company
reached northern Latvia in its search for growth possibilities.
"I am glad to hand over the heat generation companies of the cities
of Valmiera and Cesis to an experienced and competent energy company like Adven. The Adven group has plans with a longer perspective for operating,
developing and investing in the Latvian energy sector and this enables Energijas Risinajumi to focus on the
development of waste handling, building management and large-scale energy
projects and other projects," Guntars Kokorevics, owner of Energijas Risinajumi, said.
Adven, which
manages 30 district heating networks in Estonia, wishes to establish a strong
platform for expanding to Latvia and to start increasing its market share in
the district heating and local energy solutions sector.
"We see great growth potential for offering professional energy
services to the region's industrial companies and other business customers.
When developing technical solutions we always use the technology and fuels most
suitable for the individual customer," Heinam said.
"A company that operates well in its field of production does not
have to be as successful in the construction and operation of a boiler plant --
this service can be successfully commissioned and Adven can offer a stable and affordable energy price. We believe
that everyone should focus on their main activity and energy is our main
expertise. When developing and investing in technical solutions, we always use
the most suitable technology and fuels, taking into consideration the needs of
each customer individually," Heinam said.
Adven Eesti is an
Estonian heat producer, which operates in 18 district heating areas across the
country. The company offers energy solutions in the industrial and service
sector, provides heat to private and corporate customers and is active in the
distribution and sales of natural gas. The company offers energy to
approximately 160 industrial energy centers and 83 district heating energy
centers and networks, the total power of which is approximately 1,900
megawatts.
SIA Cesu Siltumtikli is a
district heating operator and heat producer in the city of Cesis producing and
delivering heat to over half of the inhabitants in the city. AS Valmieras Energija is a heat producer
located in the city of Valmiera and produces approximately 85% of the total
heat consumed in Valmiera.
