Latvia shows steeper than average in EU rise in new commercial auto registration in January-June – ACEA

During the first six months of this year, Latvia showed steeper than average rise in the registration of new commercial transport vehicles (trucks and buses) in Europe, according to the latest data released today by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), informs LETA.

In January-June 2018, registration of new commercial vehicles in Latvia rose 15.4% year-on-year to 2,041 automobiles. The average rise in the EU was 4.7%.













Of the 30 European countries included in the ACEA survey, registration of new commercial transport vehicles rose steeper in Sweden (40.7%), Lithuania (26.4%), Hungary (20.6%). Estonia showed an 11% rise.





Registration of new commercial autos declined in Belgium (-0.1%), Switzerland (-0.6%), Luxembourg (-1.6%), the UK (-3.5%), Iceland (-5.5%), Cyprus (-5.7%) and Denmark (-6.1%).

The ACEA report covers all EU counties except Malta, as well as Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.







