Car market, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 25.07.2018, 13:28
Latvia shows steeper than average in EU rise in new commercial auto registration in January-June – ACEA
BC, Riga, 25.07.2018.Print version
During the first six months of this year, Latvia showed steeper than average rise in the registration of new commercial transport vehicles (trucks and buses) in Europe, according to the latest data released today by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), informs LETA.
In January-June 2018, registration of new commercial vehicles in Latvia
rose 15.4% year-on-year to 2,041 automobiles. The average rise in the EU was
4.7%.
Of the 30 European countries included in the ACEA survey, registration of
new commercial transport vehicles rose steeper in Sweden (40.7%), Lithuania
(26.4%), Hungary (20.6%). Estonia showed an 11% rise.
Registration of new commercial autos declined in Belgium (-0.1%),
Switzerland (-0.6%), Luxembourg (-1.6%), the UK (-3.5%), Iceland (-5.5%),
Cyprus (-5.7%) and Denmark (-6.1%).
The ACEA report covers all EU counties except Malta, as well as Iceland,
Norway and Switzerland.
Other articles:
- 25.07.2018 Signed contract for the Feasibility study of Pärnu freight terminal
- 25.07.2018 При поддержке Rietumu в Риге вновь пройдет World Jazz Festival
- 25.07.2018 На острове Рухну построена солнечная электростанция
- 25.07.2018 Рост продаж грузовиков в Литве – самый быстрый в ЕС
- 25.07.2018 Bigbank's 1H profit in Lithuania up 37.5%
- 25.07.2018 Консолидированный оборот Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija в 2017 году вырос на 4,3%
- 25.07.2018 Latvian residents to have overpaid taxes automatically returned to them starting 2021
- 25.07.2018 Прибыль Bigbank выросла на 37,5% в первом полугодии 2018 года
- 25.07.2018 Revenue of dairy co E-Piim grows 25% on year in 2017
- 24.07.2018 Severstal Distribution metalworking group raises turnover 45% in 2017