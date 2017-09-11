Estonia, Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Lithuania, Railways
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 25.07.2018, 13:28
Signed contract for the Feasibility study of Pärnu freight terminal
The aim of the study is to analyse the possible alternatives for the
Pärnu freight terminal from the viewpoint of additional benefits for the
feasibility of the Global Project, along with analysis of technical constraints
that stem from the preferred alignment of Rail
Baltica´s main line, Madara Boša, RB Rail AS Digital Communication
Expert, told. The contractor will deliver a feasibility study, including the market
study with freight forecast modelling, the spatial and technical analysis and
the selection of preferred option considering the terminal’s functional and
technical requirements identified during the process, as well as the terminal’s
projected cargo handling volumes until 2055, aligned and cross-checked with the
Rail Baltica Global Project
cost-benefit analysis. The final report of the study should be ready by the end
of this year.
“This study will help us better understand the economic importance of
Pärnu as part of the railway line design in the context of freight
transportation. Due to the fact that the construction of Rail Baltica is a large-scale project that influences the economic
environment of all three Baltic States, our decision making in the design and
construction phase has to follow the cost-effectiveness principle. Each study
will bring us closer to finding optimal solutions,” comments Aivar Jaeski,
Country Manager Estonia and Finland, RB
Rail AS.
In total, four applicants submitted their proposal – ETC Transport Consultants GmbH, Ernst & Young Baltic AS, Civitta
Eesti AS and Railistics GmbH as a
joint tenderer, Aecom Ltd. The
procurement process was governed by the Estonian Public Procurement Law.
Civitta Eesti AS covers a
wide range of services, including management consulting, grants and project
management, market research and customer data analytics. Railistics GmbH provides services related to railway transport,
operation and vehicles.
RB Rail AS is a
multi-national joint venture of the Republics of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,
which has been established to implement Rail
Baltica – the first pan-Baltic infrastructure project of its kind.
RB Rail AS is the
central coordinator for the Rail Baltica
project. Its main business is the design, construction and marketing of the
railway. The project involves the construction of a high-speed rail line
infrastructure from Tallinn to the Lithuanian/Polish border.
- 25.07.2018 Estonian energy group Adven to acquire district heating companies in Cesis and Valmiera
- 25.07.2018 Latvia shows steeper than average in EU rise in new commercial auto registration in January-June – ACEA
- 25.07.2018 При поддержке Rietumu в Риге вновь пройдет World Jazz Festival
- 25.07.2018 На острове Рухну построена солнечная электростанция
- 25.07.2018 Из-за ошибки с упаковкой отзываются лекарства Morphin Sanitas и Atropino sulfatas Sanitas
- 25.07.2018 Начало ремонта NordBalt откладывается на две недели
- 25.07.2018 Рост продаж грузовиков в Литве – самый быстрый в ЕС
- 25.07.2018 Bank profits decreased somewhat in the second quarter in Estonia
- 25.07.2018 Bigbank's 1H profit in Lithuania up 37.5%
- 25.07.2018 Консолидированный оборот Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija в 2017 году вырос на 4,3%