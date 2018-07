Bigbank's 1H profit in Lithuania up 37.5%

Estonian consumer loan bank Bigbank's Lithuanian branch posted 4.4 mln euros in net profits in the first half of this year, up 37.5 percent from 3.2 mln euros a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.

Photo: bankai.lt

"The market has changed, expanded and is very competitive as over 140 different credit providers can issue consumer loans," Rolandas Norvilas, head of Bigbank's Lithuanian branch, said in a statement.





In his words, the branch's loan portfolio has been growing by at least a quarter for the past five years.





In late June, Bigbank's Lithuanian branch's loan portfolio was valued at 1010.7 mln euros, an increase of 25% year-on-year. Consumer loans grew 27% to 94.2 mln euros, and business loans were up 15% to 16.5 mln euros.