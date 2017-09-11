Good for Business, Latvia, Taxation
Latvian residents to have overpaid taxes automatically returned to them starting 2021
The committee is currently reviewing an initiative that was originally
posted on Manabalss.lv portal and has
by now been signed by more than 10,000 citizens of Latvia, which proposes that
taxes overpaid by residents be automatically returned. The committee is now
working on a bill on automatic repayment of overpaid taxes beginning 2021, the
committee's chairman Vitalijs Orlovs (Harmony) told.
The Health Ministry previously informed Saeima that the necessary changes
to the e-health system could be introduced by 2021, and the State Revenue
Service said that the Electronic Declarations System would be upgraded in 2020
to make the new option available.
Ludmila
Andrejeva, who submitted the proposal to Manabalss.lv,
said that residents who did not understand the complicated taxation system, did
not use online banking services, but were employed and paid taxes had every
right to have their overpaid taxes returned to them.
