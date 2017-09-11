Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 23:28
Revenue of dairy co E-Piim grows 25% on year in 2017
|Photo: epiim.ee
The group last year exported 72% of its production. The cooperative
earned 46 mln euros from the sale of dairy products and 1 mln euros from the
sale of services. Sales of other fields of activity totaled 9.2 mln euros,
three times as much as in 2016, it appears from E-Piim's annual report.
"The year 2017 as a whole was a positive year for the dairy sector.
The year's average prices of dairy products and raw milk were fixed at a
satisfactory level. The prices of cream and butter broke all time records in
the second half of the year. Demand for yellow fat dairy products has increase
across the world," the management board of the group said.
The group last year stocked up on 91,600 tons of raw milk, of which 98.4%
was elite or higher sort. The average stocking up price was 32 cents per liter,
which is 40% more than in 2016. The cooperative and its subsidiaries produced
altogether 8,600 tons of cheese, 7,700 tons of milk powders and 1,900 tons of
butter.
The reporting year was successful in terms of launching regular cheese
sales in the direction of Japan, where the hope is to increase sales this year.
The production and sales of high value added demineralized whey powder to the
Chinese market om cooperation with Denmark's largest organic dairy cooperative Thise is also notable, the management
board of the group said. The dairies of E-Piim
hold marketing authorizations to the People's Republic of China and the
Jarva-Jaani dairy also holds a Chinese organic certificate.
"Opening new markets has been made possible thanks to long-term
contribution to international quality systems. The dairies of E-Piim hold the BRC quality certificate
for the tenth year already, while our dairies have also been kosher and halal
certified," the management board said.
The agricultural registers and information authority PRIA last year
announced E-Piim the winner of a
competition for establishing a cooperative dairy, in relation to which it will
be possible to receive support in the amount of 15 mln euros.
The year 2017 was the first for the cooperative for using a foreign
workforce at the dairies of E-Piim.
"By now, the recruitment of a foreign workforce has already become an
unavoidable routine. The labor market according to fresh report published by
the Bank of Estonia is on the brink of overheating, therefore we believe our
decisions originating from that are justified," the report said.
The cooperative this year is planning to ensure and increase market
positions on existing markets as well as seek new markets. Since 2016, the
focus of E-Piim has been to make a
breakthrough on the Asian markets. The plan is also to minimize environmental
pollution by implementing environmentally friendly technologies.
The dairy cooperative E-Piim in
2017 employed 249 people full-time, that is two more than the previous year.
Labor expenses rose 8.5% on year to 3.2 mln euros in 2017.
- 25.07.2018 Bank profits decreased somewhat in the second quarter in Estonia
- 25.07.2018 Bigbank's 1H profit in Lithuania up 37.5%
- 25.07.2018 Консолидированный оборот Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija в 2017 году вырос на 4,3%
- 25.07.2018 Latvian residents to have overpaid taxes automatically returned to them starting 2021
- 25.07.2018 Прибыль Bigbank выросла на 37,5% в первом полугодии 2018 года
- 24.07.2018 Severstal Distribution metalworking group raises turnover 45% in 2017
- 24.07.2018 Банк Эстонии посоветовал эстонцам не забывать о наличных
- 24.07.2018 Ресторан НОА вновь открывает двери
- 24.07.2018 Alexela купит фирму по выработке электроэнергии 220 Energia
- 24.07.2018 Общепит в Латвии: обороты, прибыли и налоги лидеров отрасли