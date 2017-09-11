Baltic, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
Philips Baltic raises turnover 5.2% in 2017
Philips Baltic turned over EUR 21.229 mln in 2017, up 5.2% against a year before, while the company’s profit declined 9.6% to EUR 321,953, according to information available at Firmas.lv, reports LETA.
Last year, Philips
Baltic generated EUR 10.692 mln worth of revenues in Estonia, EUR 5.73 mln
in Lithuania and EUR 4.808 mln in Latvia, according to the company’s annual
report.
This year, the company will continue operations in the
marketing and wholesale of consumer lifestyle products and developing new
segments, the management said in the report.
Philips Baltic
closed 2016 with a EUR 20.172 mln in turnover, up 9.5% against 2015, and a
profit of EUR 356,033, down 11.1% y-o-y.
Philips Baltic,
established in 1993, has a share capital of EUR 1,644,925. Philips Baltic belongs to the Dutch-registered company Koninklijke Philips N.V.
