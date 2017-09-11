Latvian Government allocates EUR 2.3 mln for construction of training center for Prison Administration and Probation Service

he government today approved a EUR 2.3 mln allocation for the construction of a new training center for the Prison Administration and the State Probation Center personnel and a model block at Olaine Prison, reports LETA.

The project’s total costs are estimated at EUR 15,294,118, of which 85% or EUR 13,000 would be provided by Norway Grants under the Correctional Services program, and Latvia would pay the remaining EUR 2,294,118.





The new training center will offer courses and training for correctional officers from all Latvia's regions, the Justice Ministry said, adding that a new prison would open in Liepaja in 2023, thereby more correctional officers will be necessary.