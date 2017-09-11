EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Funds, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.07.2018, 14:11
Latvian Government allocates EUR 2.3 mln for construction of training center for Prison Administration and Probation Service
BC, Riga, 24.07.2018.Print version
he government today approved a EUR 2.3 mln allocation for the construction of a new training center for the Prison Administration and the State Probation Center personnel and a model block at Olaine Prison, reports LETA.
The project’s total costs are estimated at EUR 15,294,118, of which 85% or EUR 13,000 would be provided by Norway Grants under the Correctional Services program, and Latvia would pay the remaining EUR 2,294,118.
The new training center will offer courses and training for correctional officers from all Latvia's regions, the Justice Ministry said, adding that a new prison would open in Liepaja in 2023, thereby more correctional officers will be necessary.
Other articles:
- 24.07.2018 С 2021 года переплаченные налоги планируется возвращать латвийцам автоматически
- 24.07.2018 12 young people from Latvia to participate in EuroSkills 2018 competition
- 24.07.2018 Helicopter from Belarus to join firefighting operation in Valdgale on Wednesday
- 24.07.2018 Обучение для латвийского студента обходится в среднем в 7000 евро за год
- 24.07.2018 Elektrum Lietuva из-за жары цены на электроэнергию в странах Балтии все еще растут
- 24.07.2018 LAU предупреждает об опасных местах на дорогах из-за жары
- 24.07.2018 Латвия обратилась за помощью в тушении пожара к Беларуси
- 24.07.2018 МЭА прогнозирует ужесточение условий на рынке газа к 2023 году
- 23.07.2018 Creamfinance Latvia invests EUR 2 mln in creation of Creamcredit.lv lending platform
- 23.07.2018 Tour operator TUI planning to enter Baltic market