Industrial production grows 5.4% in 1H in Lithuania

BC, Vilniaus, 23.07.2018.
Industrial production and sales grew 5.4% to 10.7 bln euros at current prices in the first half of this year year-on-year, the latest figures from the Statistics Lithuania show, informs LETA/BNS.

In June alone, industrial production and sales stood at 1.9 bln euros at current prices and, compared to May, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 0.8% at constant prices.


Sales of mining and quarrying and manufacturing enterprises in January–June 2018, against the same period of 2017, grew 5.7%, increased 5.8% for manufacturing enterprises only and was up 7.3% from manufacturing enterprises, excluding the production of refined petroleum products.

 




