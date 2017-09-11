Good for Business, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics
Industrial production grows 5.4% in 1H in Lithuania
Industrial production and sales grew 5.4% to 10.7 bln euros at current prices in the first half of this year year-on-year, the latest figures from the Statistics Lithuania show, informs LETA/BNS.
In June alone, industrial production and sales stood at 1.9 bln euros at
current prices and, compared to May, seasonally and calendar adjusted,
increased by 0.8% at constant prices.
Sales of mining and quarrying and manufacturing enterprises in
January–June 2018, against the same period of 2017, grew 5.7%, increased 5.8%
for manufacturing enterprises only and was up 7.3% from manufacturing
enterprises, excluding the production of refined petroleum products.
