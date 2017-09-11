Estonia, Good for Business, Innovations, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.07.2018, 15:31
Estonia's Guardtime to provide cyber security solutions for U.S. elections
"In order to ensure the trustworthiness of the entire election
process, it is important to make sure that the right vote given by the voter is
recorded and counted on the basis of a trustworthy system," Martin
Ruubel, president of Guardtime,
said in a press release.
"This is why we developed a cyber security solution specially
designed for the U.S. elections, which will integrate with voter registration
and the voting system and ensures the correctness of data, while at the same
time immediately identifying external interference in the data of the electoral
system. We will initially implement this in the electoral system of one local
government, but the need is of course wider," Ruubel said.
Unlike in Estonia, citizens who have reached voting age are not
automatically added to the election lists in the United States, all those
wanting to vote must register themselves. The new solution will help ensure the
correctness and security of this process by immediately identifying possible
misinformation, the company said.
In the last presidential elections in the U.S. in 2016, online voting in
various forms was possible in more than 30 U.S. states. At the same time,
electronic voting by way of special voting machines is still available
alongside ballot paper voting in most states.
The basis for the new solutions developed for the U.S. elections is the
keyless signature infrastructure (KSI) technology created and developed by
Guardtime, which in essence is a
mathematically ensured cyber security solution for identifying the use and
misuse of digital data and devices. Thanks to its structure, the solutions
enables to preserve the history of changes in the digital data, identify
immediately who and when has changed the digital data and to use these
possibilities quickly and at once for a large amount of data.
Founded in Estonia, Guardtime
is a company developing cyber security solutions that help to immediately
identify changes made in various digital data and smart devices and as a result
offer trustworthy and transparent solutions to the e-society.
Guardtime's
technology has been integrated with many e-services used in Estonia, like the
State Gazette, the Land Register, the Commercial Register and others. The
company also cooperates with notable international institutions like the
world's largest defense industry company Lockheed
Martin, the U.S. Army, technology company Ericsson and others.
SICPA, the Swiss company that developed the solution in cooperation with Guardtime, is an experience developer of
security technologies that has helped create solutions for identifying fake
currency, documents linked with fake identities and the misuse of data
concerning voters and election results.
