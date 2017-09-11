Estonia's Guardtime to provide cyber security solutions for U.S. elections

The Estonian software company Guardtime in cooperation with Swiss security technology company SICPA has developed a new election security solution for U.S. elections, which will blockchain-enabled protection of voter registries, informs LETA/BNS.

"In order to ensure the trustworthiness of the entire election process, it is important to make sure that the right vote given by the voter is recorded and counted on the basis of a trustworthy system," Martin Ruubel, president of Guardtime, said in a press release.





"This is why we developed a cyber security solution specially designed for the U.S. elections, which will integrate with voter registration and the voting system and ensures the correctness of data, while at the same time immediately identifying external interference in the data of the electoral system. We will initially implement this in the electoral system of one local government, but the need is of course wider," Ruubel said.





Unlike in Estonia, citizens who have reached voting age are not automatically added to the election lists in the United States, all those wanting to vote must register themselves. The new solution will help ensure the correctness and security of this process by immediately identifying possible misinformation, the company said.





In the last presidential elections in the U.S. in 2016, online voting in various forms was possible in more than 30 U.S. states. At the same time, electronic voting by way of special voting machines is still available alongside ballot paper voting in most states.





The basis for the new solutions developed for the U.S. elections is the keyless signature infrastructure (KSI) technology created and developed by Guardtime, which in essence is a mathematically ensured cyber security solution for identifying the use and misuse of digital data and devices. Thanks to its structure, the solutions enables to preserve the history of changes in the digital data, identify immediately who and when has changed the digital data and to use these possibilities quickly and at once for a large amount of data.





Founded in Estonia, Guardtime is a company developing cyber security solutions that help to immediately identify changes made in various digital data and smart devices and as a result offer trustworthy and transparent solutions to the e-society.





Guardtime's technology has been integrated with many e-services used in Estonia, like the State Gazette, the Land Register, the Commercial Register and others. The company also cooperates with notable international institutions like the world's largest defense industry company Lockheed Martin, the U.S. Army, technology company Ericsson and others.





SICPA, the Swiss company that developed the solution in cooperation with Guardtime, is an experience developer of security technologies that has helped create solutions for identifying fake currency, documents linked with fake identities and the misuse of data concerning voters and election results.