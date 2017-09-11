Analytics, Competition, Economics, Good for Business
Estonia places 25th in Sustainable Economic Development Assessment Ranking
Ten different parameters were assessed to draw up a Sustainable Economic
Development Assessment (SEDA) and the top three of the ranking is made up of
Norway, Switzerland and Iceland, the SEDA scores of which are respectively
85.3, 83.8 and 83.7. Estonia's SEDA score is 70.8, which is the same as the
score of Qatar and Portugal.
SEDA, a tool launched in 2012, is designed to provide insight into the
relative well-being of a country's citizens and how effectively a country
converts wealth, as measured by income levels, into well-being. In the 2018
analysis, which included 152 countries and used data from 2007 through 2016,
the company found that countries that were better at converting wealth into
well-being tended to have faster economic growth. They also tended to be more
resilient -- recovering more quickly from the 2008–2009 financial crisis.
Of Estonia's neighbors, Finland ranked 8th with a score of 81.3,
Lithuania 34th with 67.4, Latvia 36th with 66.1 and Russia 59th with 57.0.
The bottom three was made up of the Central African Republic with a score
of 16.1, Chad with 20.4 and Yemen with 23.9.
If you are interested in the 2018 Sustainable Economic Development Assessment, you can find more information here.
