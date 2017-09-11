Lithuania's Siauliai, Latvia's Jelgava plan joint service, discount system

The authorities of Lithuania's northern city of Siauliai plan to create a joint service and discount system with the Latvian city of Jelgava, informs LETA/BNS.

truelithuania.com

Ieva Dziaugiene of Siauliai Municipality told the city had launched public procurement proceedings for the preparation of the concept of such a system. In her words, it probably will be a mobile app that will allow residents to take advantage of discount and use e-services in Siauliai and Jelgava which is less than 100 kilometers away.





Under plant, the new system would be launched next fall.