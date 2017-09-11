Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 23.07.2018, 12:03
Lithuania's Siauliai, Latvia's Jelgava plan joint service, discount system
BC, Vilniaus, 23.07.2018.Print version
The authorities of Lithuania's northern city of Siauliai plan to create a joint service and discount system with the Latvian city of Jelgava, informs LETA/BNS.
|truelithuania.com
Ieva
Dziaugiene of Siauliai Municipality told the city had launched
public procurement proceedings for the preparation of the concept of such a
system. In her words, it probably will be a mobile app that will allow
residents to take advantage of discount and use e-services in Siauliai and
Jelgava which is less than 100 kilometers away.
Under plant, the new system would be launched next fall.
