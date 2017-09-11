Estonia, Good for Business
Estonian Nordica sees need for greater workforce buffer due to fast growth
"Due to the heat wave, employees made use of the air conditioners
very daringly and quite many suffered a cold because of it. But as is known,
this is enough to not be allowed to fly," Uibo told BNS when
commenting on the fact that three flights were cancelled on Saturday and one on
Sunday. Both flight attendants and pilots fell ill.
"We would of course want the flying composition buffer of employees
to be greater. Work has been done here all the time in the name of that, but
the company is developing slightly faster than we are able to recruit
people," Uibo said, adding that it is namely the 30-40 people, who
are currently being trained, that the company is lacking. The employees
currently being trained will be ready for service already in a few months.
"All air carriers have workforce problems today. We are not alone in
that sense and many airlines unfortunately cancel flights for similar
reasons," Uibo said, admitting at the same time that 10% of ill
employees is indeed quite a lot.
When it comes to Monday's flights, Uibo said that the situation is tense
but work is being carried out around the clock to ensure that the flights take
place. Uibo also expressed thanks to those employees of Nordica who were
prepared to cut their vacations short and help out the company so that as many
flights as possible could still take place.
