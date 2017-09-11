Estonian Nordica sees need for greater workforce buffer due to fast growth

Toomas Uibo, director for marketing and communications of Nordic Aviation Group AS, the Estonian state-owned airline company which conducts its business under the Nordica brand, said that the company has seen such flourishing growth that the current workforce buffer will not suffice in situations where some 10% of the employees of the Tallinn base fall ill simultaneously, cites LETA/BNS.

"Due to the heat wave, employees made use of the air conditioners very daringly and quite many suffered a cold because of it. But as is known, this is enough to not be allowed to fly," Uibo told BNS when commenting on the fact that three flights were cancelled on Saturday and one on Sunday. Both flight attendants and pilots fell ill.





"We would of course want the flying composition buffer of employees to be greater. Work has been done here all the time in the name of that, but the company is developing slightly faster than we are able to recruit people," Uibo said, adding that it is namely the 30-40 people, who are currently being trained, that the company is lacking. The employees currently being trained will be ready for service already in a few months.





"All air carriers have workforce problems today. We are not alone in that sense and many airlines unfortunately cancel flights for similar reasons," Uibo said, admitting at the same time that 10% of ill employees is indeed quite a lot.





When it comes to Monday's flights, Uibo said that the situation is tense but work is being carried out around the clock to ensure that the flights take place. Uibo also expressed thanks to those employees of Nordica who were prepared to cut their vacations short and help out the company so that as many flights as possible could still take place.