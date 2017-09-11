Continental starts building EUR 95 mln plant in Lithuania's Kaunas

German car parts giant Continental is launching on Friday the construction of a new plant, worth 95 mln euros, in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas's free economic zone.

he launch ceremony will be attended by Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and Economy Minister Virginijus Sinkevicius.





Continental plans to invest 95 mln euros into the facility that will produce electronic components over the next five years and create around 1,000 new jobs.





It's the largest green field investment in Lithuania in recent years.