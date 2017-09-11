Austria's TGW Logistics Group opens engineering service centre in Lithuania's Kaunas

- TGW Logistics Group, an Austrian provider of automated logistics systems, on Thursday opened an engineering services center of its Northern European branch TGW Limited in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, ,Investuok Lietuvoje (Invest Lithuania), a Lithuanian agency promoting investment, said in a statement.

The new center plans to hire around 100 people, and the company is looking for highly-qualified IT specialists and engineers.





According to TGW Northern Europe CEO Andy Smith, the initial objective of this center was to contribute to the company's projects in Northern Europe. But now the company sees an even bigger potential of and new opportunities for it to contribute to projects across Europe, North America and China.





Investuok Lietuvoje head Mantas Katinas says TGW Logistics Group's fast expansion in Lithuania shows the country's growing engineering and IT potential.

Established in 1969, TGW Logistics Group currently employs more than 3,200 people and operates in 20 countries. Its annual turnover stands at 620 mln euros.