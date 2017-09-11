Good for Business, Lithuania, Logistics, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 19.07.2018, 22:02
Austria's TGW Logistics Group opens engineering service centre in Lithuania's Kaunas
BC, Vilnius, 19.07.2018.Print version
- TGW Logistics Group, an Austrian provider of automated logistics systems, on Thursday opened an engineering services center of its Northern European branch TGW Limited in Lithuania's second-largest city of Kaunas, ,Investuok Lietuvoje (Invest Lithuania), a Lithuanian agency promoting investment, said in a statement.
The new center plans to hire around 100 people, and the
company is looking for highly-qualified IT specialists and engineers.
According to TGW
Northern Europe CEO Andy Smith,
the initial objective of this center was to contribute to the company's
projects in Northern Europe. But now the company sees an even bigger potential
of and new opportunities for it to contribute to projects across Europe, North
America and China.
Investuok Lietuvoje
head Mantas Katinas says TGW Logistics Group's fast expansion in
Lithuania shows the country's growing engineering and IT potential.
Established in 1969, TGW
Logistics Group currently employs more than 3,200 people and operates in 20
countries. Its annual turnover stands at 620 mln euros.
Other articles:
- 26.07.2018 Estonia's Graanul Invest opens office in Latvian capital
- 19.07.2018 Lukashenko might visit Latvia in foreseeable future
- 19.07.2018 Lithuanian firm charged with failure to take almost 6 mln tons of waste to Latvia
- 19.07.2018 Olainfarm pharmaceutical group raises sales 5% in H1
- 19.07.2018 Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 18.2% in H1
- 19.07.2018 Lithuania's Port of Klaipeda plans to rival Gdansk on price alone
- 19.07.2018 Реализация продукции концерна Olainfarm за шесть месяцев увеличилась на 5%
- 19.07.2018 Испанский CAF купит польский Solaris
- 19.07.2018 Прибыль Клайпедского морского порта выросла на 20%
- 19.07.2018 С 2020 года техконтроль машин в Латвии перейдет в руки частников