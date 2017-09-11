Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania
Lithuanian companies get green light to export meat to Hong Kong
Ten Lithuanian meat processing companies have been given the green light for exporting chilled and frozen beef and pork and beef and pork products, reported LETA/BNS.
The Lithuanian State Food and Veterinary Service said on
Wednesday that it has received confirmation from Hong Kong's competent
authority.
The ten companies are Utenos
Mesa, Agaras, Krekenavos Agrofirma, Pajurio Mesine, Agrovet, Biovela's meat
processing unit, Samsonas, Klaipedos
Mesine, Nematekas and Dora.
Lithuania now exports dairy, poultry and fish products and
pet food to Hong Kong. It obtained the green light for heat-treated meat
product exports to the market back in 2015.
