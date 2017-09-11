Lithuanian companies get green light to export meat to Hong Kong

Ten Lithuanian meat processing companies have been given the green light for exporting chilled and frozen beef and pork and beef and pork products, reported LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian State Food and Veterinary Service said on Wednesday that it has received confirmation from Hong Kong's competent authority.





The ten companies are Utenos Mesa, Agaras, Krekenavos Agrofirma, Pajurio Mesine, Agrovet, Biovela's meat processing unit, Samsonas, Klaipedos Mesine, Nematekas and Dora.





Lithuania now exports dairy, poultry and fish products and pet food to Hong Kong. It obtained the green light for heat-treated meat product exports to the market back in 2015.