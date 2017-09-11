Construction, Energy, Gas Market , Good for Business, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:45
Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
The tender announced on Lithuanian and European public procurement systems.
Suppliers can submit their offers until Aug. 24 and the contract with a contractor will be signed for the period of 38 months.
Amber Grid called a tender for a GIPL contractor in early June.
The GIPL construction in Lithuania should start early next year, Amber Grid CEO Saulius Bilys said in early June. Around the same work should start in Poland as well.
Amber Grid and its Polish partner, Gaz-System, in late May signed a grid connection agreement, the final agreement needed for starting construction.
It was estimated earlier that the GIPL project would cost almost 560 mln euros in total, including 136 million euros in Lithuania where 165 kilometers of the pipeline are to be located.
The project's scheduled completion date has been pushed back by two years and a half to late 2021.
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Глава КНБО обещает осенью слушания по энергетике в сейме Литвы
- 18.07.2018 В Палдиски могут построить хранилище окончательного складирования ядерных отходов
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian finmin estimates 0.6% GDP surplus in 2019
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian PM drops out of presidential ratings' top three