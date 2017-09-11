Airport Riga introduces free parking for 10-minute period for remainder of summer season

Riga International Airport (RIA) is planning on introducing free parking for a 10-minute period in the airport's short-term parking lot until the end of the summer season, informed RIA.

Any driver, either arriving to pick someone up or drop someone off, will be able to park at the P1 short-term parking lot for a period of ten minutes.





The changes have been introduced to motivate drivers to drop-off or pick-up passengers via the P1 parking lot, thus lessening the traffic at the airport's departures terminal, where lines at peak hours have been forming this summer.