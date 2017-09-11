airBaltic carrier raises number of passengers 20% in H1

The Latvian airline airBaltic has transported 1 876 839 or 20% passengers more during the first six months of 2018 than in the same period last year. In June 2018, a record high 424 822 passengers or 14% more than last year travelled with airBaltic.

Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “For the first time in the 23 year history of the airline we have carried over 400 000 passengers in a single month. While serving more passengers, we still maintain our high level of service, showing that our team is capable of further growth.”





During the first six months of 2018 airBaltic has operated 26 579 flights. In June 2018, the airline performed 5 134 flights, or 9% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available seats, during first six months of 2018 was at a level of 73%, but in June 2018 – 83%.





The 15 minute flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic during the first six months of 2018 reached a level of 88.1%. This means that more than 88 out of every 100 airBaltic flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15 minutes. In June 2018, the flight punctuality indicator reached a level of 80.0%.





June, 2018 June, 2017 Changes Number of passengers 424 822 372 219 +14% Number of flights 5 134 4 726 +9% Load factor 83% 83% 0%-points 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 80.0% 84.4% -4.4%-point January – June, 2018 January – June, 2017 Changes Number of passengers 1 876 839 1 565 462 +20% Number of flights 26 579 23 461 +13% Load factor 73% 73% 0%-points 15-minute flight punctuality indicator 88.1% 88.7% -0.6%-points

airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic fleet consists of 32 aircraft – 9 Airbus A220-300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft. airBaltic serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer 2018, airBaltic has introduced eight new destinations from Riga to Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and London.





In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines globally for innovations. In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional Airline of the Year awards, while in 2018 airBaltic received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the Year. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.