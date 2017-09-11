Good for Business, Latvia, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:47
airBaltic carrier raises number of passengers 20% in H1
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “For the first time in the 23
year history of the airline we have carried over 400 000 passengers in a
single month. While serving more passengers, we still maintain our high level
of service, showing that our team is capable of further growth.”
During the first six months of 2018 airBaltic
has operated 26 579 flights. In June 2018, the airline performed 5 134 flights,
or 9% more than in the same period of 2017. The airline’s load factor, which
represents the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of available
seats, during first six months of 2018 was at a level of 73%, but in June 2018 –
83%.
The 15 minute
flight punctuality indicator for airBaltic
during the first six months of 2018 reached a level of 88.1%. This means that more
than 88 out of every 100 airBaltic
flights departed at the planned time or with a delay of no more than 15
minutes. In June 2018, the flight punctuality indicator reached a level of 80.0%.
|
|
June, 2018
|
June, 2017
|
Changes
|
Number of
passengers
|
424 822
|
372 219
|
+14%
|
Number of
flights
|
5 134
|
4 726
|
+9%
|
Load
factor
|
83%
|
83%
|
0%-points
|
15-minute
flight punctuality indicator
|
80.0%
|
84.4%
|
-4.4%-point
|
|
January
– June, 2018
|
January
– June, 2017
|
Changes
|
Number of
passengers
|
1 876 839
|
1 565
462
|
+20%
|
Number of
flights
|
26 579
|
23 461
|
+13%
|
Load
factor
|
73%
|
73%
|
0%-points
|
15-minute
flight punctuality indicator
|
88.1%
|
88.7%
|
-0.6%-points
airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established
in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state, which holds 80.05% of
the stock, while Lars Thuesen holds
around 20% through his fully-owned Aircraft
Leasing 1 SIA. The airBaltic
fleet consists of 32 aircraft – 9 Airbus
A220-300s, 11 Boeing 737s and 12 Bombardier Q400Next Gen aircraft. airBaltic
serves over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, offering the
largest variety of destinations and convenient connections via Riga to its
network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, the CIS and the Middle East. For summer
2018, airBaltic has introduced eight
new destinations from Riga to Malaga, Lisbon, Split, Bordeaux, Gdansk, Almaty
as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad. In addition, airBaltic launched a new direct route connecting Tallinn and
London.
In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines
globally for innovations. In 2017, the airline received the CAPA Regional
Airline of the Year awards, while in 2018 airBaltic
received the ATW Airline Industry Achievement Award as the Market Leader of the
Year. airBaltic achieved the best
on-time performance globally in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
