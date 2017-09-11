Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:47
EU CAP must be comprehensible and easy to implement – Duklavs
|mk.gov.lv
Representatives
of the Latvian Agriculture Ministry informed that the simplification of the
bloc’s future Common Agriculture Policy after 2020 was main topic on the
meeting’s agenda.
“The
European Commission’s goal is to simplify the Common Agriculture Policy after
2020. The existing CAP provisions are being simplified, but the simplified
rules are being replaces with more and more new provisions. This must not
happen. The European Commission has to do everything to reduce the amount of
various provisions and requirements so the CAP became easier to implement and
manage,” Duklavs said.
On June 1,
the European Commission came up with a package of draft regulations that should
become the basis of the new CAP beyond 2020. The Commission’s proposals provide
for significant changes in planning member states’ agricultural strategies and
targets.
The Latvian
agriculture minister voiced concerns that the new strategic planning policy
proposed by the European Commission might put a heavy burden on the member
states. “The strategic planning included in the regulation proposal can prove
complicated, time-consuming and expensive. It is also necessary to bear in mind
that in order to achieve the best results some of the CAP activities have to
remain optional, and not mandatory,” Duklavs said.
EU member
states have so far submitted over 1,500 proposals for the simplification of the
new CAP.
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Ученые из разных стран снова встретились в Юрмале
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge