EU CAP must be comprehensible and easy to implement – Duklavs

After 2020, the European Union’s (EU) Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) has to become simpler and easier to manage and implement, Latvian Agriculture Minister Janis Duklavs (Greens/Farmers) said at a meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council on Monday, informs LETA.

mk.gov.lv

Representatives of the Latvian Agriculture Ministry informed that the simplification of the bloc’s future Common Agriculture Policy after 2020 was main topic on the meeting’s agenda.





“The European Commission’s goal is to simplify the Common Agriculture Policy after 2020. The existing CAP provisions are being simplified, but the simplified rules are being replaces with more and more new provisions. This must not happen. The European Commission has to do everything to reduce the amount of various provisions and requirements so the CAP became easier to implement and manage,” Duklavs said.





On June 1, the European Commission came up with a package of draft regulations that should become the basis of the new CAP beyond 2020. The Commission’s proposals provide for significant changes in planning member states’ agricultural strategies and targets.





The Latvian agriculture minister voiced concerns that the new strategic planning policy proposed by the European Commission might put a heavy burden on the member states. “The strategic planning included in the regulation proposal can prove complicated, time-consuming and expensive. It is also necessary to bear in mind that in order to achieve the best results some of the CAP activities have to remain optional, and not mandatory,” Duklavs said.





EU member states have so far submitted over 1,500 proposals for the simplification of the new CAP.