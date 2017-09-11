Lithuania's SEB Bankas Group boosts H1 net profits to EUR 51.6 mln

SEB Bankas, one of Lithuania's largest bank by assets, and its subsidiaries on Tuesday reported 51.6 mln euros in first-half net profits, up 29% from 40 mln euros in the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS.

SEB Bankas alone raised its net profit by 21% year-on-year to 50.5 mln euros.

The bank issued 1.157 bln euros in new loans to private individuals and corporate customers during the first half, up from 1.116 mln euros a year earlier.





"Lithuania's economic development in the first half of the year was more robust than that of the European Union. It was determined by the balanced economic growth based on rising exports and local demand. A rapid increase in average wages and shrinking unemployment has strengthened the household purchasing power and improved expectations," SEB Bankas Chairman and CEO Raimondas Kvedaras said in a press release.





SEB Bankas said that the group's assets decreased by 3% over the past 12 months to 7.4 bln euros in late June, attributing the decline to the repayment of a part of its debt to Sweden's Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, the parent company.





The net loan and leasing portfolio grew by 12% over the year to 6.2 bln euros and the deposit portfolio increased by 10% to 5.6 bln euros.