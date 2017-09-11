Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:48
Novaturas turnover up 43%
BC, Vilniaus, 16.07.2018.Print version
Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 80.2 mln euros in revenue in the first half of this year, up 43% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BLNS.
In June
alone, the company’s turnover rose 26 % to 21.7 mln euros year-on-year, Novaturas announced via the Nasdaq
Vilnius stock exchange.
In June, Novaturas served 38,700 clients, 27% more
compared to June, 2017. From the beginning of this year, Novaturas has already served 134,500 clients, 42% more than in the
same period of 2017.
Central European Tour Operator owns 49.02 % of Novaturas, and the remaining shares
belong to Lithuanian natural persons.
Other articles:
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Глава КНБО обещает осенью слушания по энергетике в сейме Литвы
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро
- 18.07.2018 Погранохрана продолжает конфискацию антирадаров на границе с Россией
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian finmin estimates 0.6% GDP surplus in 2019