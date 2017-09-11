Novaturas turnover up 43%

Novaturas, one of the largest tour operators in Lithuania, posted 80.2 mln euros in revenue in the first half of this year, up 43% from the same period last year, informs LETA/BLNS.

In June alone, the company’s turnover rose 26 % to 21.7 mln euros year-on-year, Novaturas announced via the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





In June, Novaturas served 38,700 clients, 27% more compared to June, 2017. From the beginning of this year, Novaturas has already served 134,500 clients, 42% more than in the same period of 2017.





Central European Tour Operator owns 49.02 % of Novaturas, and the remaining shares belong to Lithuanian natural persons.