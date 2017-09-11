Estonia, Good for Business, Transport
Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:48
Estonia: Nordica's Q2 passenger numbers up 36%
Nordica carried 190,000 passengers in the second
quarter and over 315,000 passengers in the first six months of the year. Nordica's market share at the airport of
Tallinn in the first six months was an average of over 26%, which makes Nordica the largest carrier of the local
market, the company said.
In June,
the regularity of flights was nearly 99%, the average punctuality of the second
quarter was over 78% and regularity stood at 96.5%.
"Summer
flights are filled very well. New summer routes to Macedonia and Romania
have won great popularity among Estonians. The Copenhagen route opened in April
has also been received very well," Toomas Uibo, Nordica's
director of marketing and communications, said.
Nordica at present operates 18 aircraft and exports
airline services to Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands, employing 450
airline specialists in Estonia and abroad.
