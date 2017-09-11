Estonia: Nordica's Q2 passenger numbers up 36%

Nordic Aviation Group AS, the national airline of Estonia operating under the Nordica brand, boosted its passenger numbers 36 % year over year in the second quarter to 190,000, informs LETA/BLNS.

Nordica carried 190,000 passengers in the second quarter and over 315,000 passengers in the first six months of the year. Nordica's market share at the airport of Tallinn in the first six months was an average of over 26%, which makes Nordica the largest carrier of the local market, the company said.





In June, the regularity of flights was nearly 99%, the average punctuality of the second quarter was over 78% and regularity stood at 96.5%.





"Summer flights are filled very well. New summer routes to Macedonia and Romania have won great popularity among Estonians. The Copenhagen route opened in April has also been received very well," Toomas Uibo, Nordica's director of marketing and communications, said.





Nordica at present operates 18 aircraft and exports airline services to Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands, employing 450 airline specialists in Estonia and abroad.