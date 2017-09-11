Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
H&M turnover in Lithuania up 4%
Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) received 192 mln Swedish kronas (18.5 mln euros) in revenue in the first six months of this year in Lithuania, up 4 % from 185 mln kronas, or 17.8 mln euros, a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.
In the
second of the financial year alone, the company's turnover in Lithuania
increased 10% to 107 mln kronas (10.3 mln euros), according to the Swedish H&M's report.
In late
May, the Swedish company operated 9 stores in Lithuania.
The groups'
revenue in Latvia, where it has 8 stores, increased 8% to 192 mln kronas (18.5
mln euros), and was up 13% to 209 mln kronas (20.1 mln euros) in Estonia where
it has 11 stores.
H&M's financial year starts in December and ends
in November.
Sweden's H&M owns 100 % of H&M in Lithuania.
