Q2 revenue of PRFoods grows 73.1% on year

Revenue of the listed Estonian fish products seller PRFoods in the second quarter of this year grew 73.1% on year to 22.6 mln euros, comparable sales revenue decreased by 16.1% in the second quarter, informs LETA/BNS.

In June 2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods increased by 58.0% year over year due to the acquisition of new companies, reaching the level of 7.1 mln euros. Comparable sales revenue decreased by 17.9%, the company told the stock exchange.





Sales quantity increased by 113.6% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period the year before. The acquisition of John Ross Jr., Coln Valley and Trio Trading has increased the group's sales by 11.1 mln euros in the second quarter and will further support the company's strategy of international growth and profitability.





Sales revenue decreased by 22.8% compared to pro forma sales revenue in the second quarter of 2017. Pro forma sales revenue in the second quarter of 2017 includes all group companies.

Pro forma revenue is divided by largest target markets in the second quarter as following: Finland with 16.0 mln euros, United Kingdom with 3.2 mln euros, Estonia with 1.2 mln euros, Latvia with 0.8 mln euros, France with 0.7 mln euros and Greece with 0.2 mln euros. The remaining revenue of 0.5 mln euros consists of export to various countries.





The unaudited sales revenue of the 18-month 2017/2018 financial year increased to 119,0 mln euros. Pro forma sales revenue in same period was 155,1 mln euros.