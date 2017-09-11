Foodstuff, Good for Business, Lithuania
Q2 revenue of PRFoods grows 73.1% on year
In June
2018 the unaudited consolidated sales revenue of PRFoods increased by 58.0%
year over year due to the acquisition of new companies, reaching the level of
7.1 mln euros. Comparable sales revenue decreased by 17.9%, the company told
the stock exchange.
Sales
quantity increased by 113.6% in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same
period the year before. The acquisition of John Ross Jr., Coln Valley and Trio
Trading has increased the group's sales by 11.1 mln euros in the second quarter and
will further support the company's strategy of international growth and
profitability.
Sales
revenue decreased by 22.8% compared to pro forma sales revenue in the
second quarter of 2017. Pro forma sales revenue in the second quarter
of 2017 includes all group companies.
Pro forma
revenue is divided by largest target markets in the second quarter as
following: Finland with 16.0 mln euros, United Kingdom with 3.2 mln euros,
Estonia with 1.2 mln euros, Latvia with 0.8 mln euros, France with 0.7 mln
euros and Greece with 0.2 mln euros. The remaining revenue of 0.5 mln euros
consists of export to various countries.
The
unaudited sales revenue of the 18-month 2017/2018 financial year increased to
119,0 mln euros. Pro forma sales revenue in same period was 155,1 mln euros.
