21st international festival Saulkrasti Jazz opens tonight

The 21st international jazz festival Saulkrasti Jazz will open tonight and continue through July 21 at Minhauzena Unda recreation complex in Saulkrasti, informs LETA.

Jazz musicians from the Baltic countries, Austria, France, Poland, Hungary, Israel and Armenia will be performing open-air concerts every night through Saturday.





Today's concert will start at 7 p.m., featuring Rafael Jackiewicz's quintet from Poland, Vilnius Music and Theater Academy ensemble, and Jazeps Vitols Latvian Music Academy's jazz band.

The festival's lineup includes Ehud Ettun Trio (Israel), Linda Kanter (Estonia), Vineta Elksne and Mirage Jazz Orchestra (Latvia), Woody Black 4 (Austria), the State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia, Laboratorium (Poland), Gin Gas (Lithuania), Miki Birta & Friends (Hungary) and others.





The festival's program also includes acclaimed jazz musicians' master classes for young musicians.