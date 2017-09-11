Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:49
21st international festival Saulkrasti Jazz opens tonight
BC, Riga, 16.07.2018.Print version
The 21st international jazz festival Saulkrasti Jazz will open tonight and continue through July 21 at Minhauzena Unda recreation complex in Saulkrasti, informs LETA.
Jazz
musicians from the Baltic countries, Austria, France, Poland, Hungary, Israel
and Armenia will be performing open-air concerts every night through Saturday.
Today's
concert will start at 7 p.m., featuring Rafael Jackiewicz's quintet from
Poland, Vilnius Music and Theater Academy ensemble, and Jazeps Vitols Latvian
Music Academy's jazz band.
The
festival's lineup includes Ehud Ettun Trio (Israel), Linda Kanter (Estonia),
Vineta Elksne and Mirage Jazz Orchestra (Latvia), Woody Black 4 (Austria), the
State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia, Laboratorium (Poland), Gin Gas (Lithuania),
Miki Birta & Friends (Hungary) and others.
The
festival's program also includes acclaimed jazz musicians' master classes for
young musicians.
Other articles:
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Ученые из разных стран снова встретились в Юрмале
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро
- 18.07.2018 Latvian companies are offered new export opportunities in Japan
- 18.07.2018 Passenger train route Kyiv-Minsk-Vilnius-Riga to be opened in the fall