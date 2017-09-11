Demography, Good for Business, Lithuania
Lithuanian language to be tough in secondary schools in Ireland
Following
several years of deliberation, a pilot scheme will be rolled out in 2-3
schools, and later on such classes might be extended to 25 secondary schools
with around 15 Lithuanian children on average.
Lithuanian
language classes would be optional and would be given over a period of two or
three years. They would cover around 100 hours and would be aimed at children
aged 12-16.
Cooperating
on this issue with Irish institutions, Lithuania's Ministry of Education and
Science told BNS Lithuania the Lithuanian language classes would be given to
Lithuanians but non-Lithuanians with good command of the language could also
attend them.
The schools
will be selected for the pilot scheme by the Lithuanian Embassy in Ireland and
the Post Primary Languages Initiative of the Irish Department of Education and
Skills.
Ireland
adopted a Strategy for Foreign Languages in Education last year, which calls
the Lithuanian language a heritage language. The same status was granted to the
Polish and Portuguese languages.
Official
figures show around 40,000 Lithuanians live in Ireland, but Lithuanian official
believe the real number is twice as big.
