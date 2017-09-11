Wood processing company Timberex Group reports 9.1% increase in turnover in 2017

Wood processing company Timberex Group achieved EUR 20.621 mln in turnover last year, a 9.1% increase on 2016, while the company's profit decreased 18 % to EUR 122,531, according to Firmas.lv reported LETA.

Timberex Group's management report says that the company reconstructed several production facilities last year, continued construction of a new facility in Tume, as well as equipment modernization.





The company specializes in production of roofing materials and planks.

This year, Timberex Group will continue work on export development, consolidation of its market positions, and improving production efficiency.





Timberex Group was registered in 2008, the company's share capital is EUR 1.888 mln. The company belongs to Britain's SM Roofing Supplies Ltd and four Latvian private individuals.