Wednesday, 18.07.2018
Wood processing company Timberex Group reports 9.1% increase in turnover in 2017
Wood processing company Timberex Group achieved EUR 20.621 mln in turnover last year, a 9.1% increase on 2016, while the company's profit decreased 18 % to EUR 122,531, according to Firmas.lv reported LETA.
Timberex Group's
management report says that the company reconstructed several production
facilities last year, continued construction of a new facility in Tume, as well
as equipment modernization.
The company specializes in production of roofing materials
and planks.
This year, Timberex
Group will continue work on export development, consolidation of its market
positions, and improving production efficiency.
Timberex Group was
registered in 2008, the company's share capital is EUR 1.888 mln. The company
belongs to Britain's SM Roofing Supplies
Ltd and four Latvian private individuals.
