Aeroflot adds 3rd departure on Tallinn-Moscow route

Due to increased demand, the Russian air carrier Aeroflot has added a third daily departure on its Tallinn-Moscow route, reports LETA/BNS.

"Three departure a day to Moscow ensures a good connection to the point-to-point business passengers. In addition, it makes layovers in Moscow even more convenient and enable a better connection to several connecting flights," commercial director of Tallinn Airport, said Eero Pargmae.





Aeroflot operates on the Tallinn-Moscow route with Boeing 737 and Suhhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.